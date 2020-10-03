Andalusian Government ‘Prepared to Provide Rapid COVID-19 Tests at Malaga Airport’

Andalusia is prepared to provide rapid Covid-19 tests at Malaga Airport in a bid to restart the tourism industry, says The President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

This summer has been absolutely disastrous for international tourism figures which have been especially affected by the quarantine period brought in by the United Kingdom. Moreno has said that he will propose that the central government open safe travel corridors with the UK by providing fact COVID testing at Malaga airport.

“The Junta de Andalucía is prepared to take on the technicalities of all the tests that need to be done on arrival or departure from the Costa del Sol at Malaga Airport, even though it’s not our responsibility; and in addition, we’re prepared to provide all the health professionals necessary to guarantee exhaustive controls,” Moreno said.

Business leaders on Spain’s Costa del Sol were excited to hear the news as this year has been full of ‘doom and gloom’, said one tourism chief. Thousands of jobs are at risk if the UK doesn’t lift the quarantine as soon as possible. The president went on to say there would not be a problem or a shortage of health workers and that the creation of safe travel corridors is possible right now. This, he said, is because of the new rapid test kits that the Junta has purchased, which are as reliable as a PCR lab test and give a result in 20 minutes.

British tourist would arrive at the airport and have a coffee while waiting for the test result, before carrying on with their holiday, he said.

