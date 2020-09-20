UK Quarantine Flouters Face £10,000 Fines

Britons will now face £10,000 fines for failing to self-isolate as Boris Johnson announces strict new coronavirus clampdown conditions.

The new rules

The new rules, which will come into force in England on September 28, will initially start at €1,200 (£1,000) rising to €11,200 (£10,000) for repeat offenders. Those on lower incomes who face a loss of earnings as a result of going into quarantine will be eligible for a one-off support payment of €560 (£500).

Under the new UK quarantine rules, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and does not self-quarantine is the law and faces strict penalties. It will also be illegal for anyone to ignore Test and Trace instructions to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who is infected with the disease. This comes after evidence that the contact tracing app is proving to be unreliable and still needs work until it shows accurate results.

Those on lower incomes, who face a loss of earnings as a result of going into quarantine, will be eligible for a one-off support payment of €560 £500 to help them cope financially. Critics have already pointed out that the support should available at the same time as the fines start and not weeks later.

Announcing the new rules for England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the best way to fight the virus was for everyone to follow the rules. “So nobody underestimates just how important this is, new regulations will mean you are legally obliged to do so if you have the virus or have been asked to do so by NHS Test and Trace. People who choose to ignore the rules will face significant fines. We need to do all we can to control the spread of this virus, to prevent the most vulnerable people from becoming infected, and to protect the NHS and save lives”, he said.

The penalties are in line with those for people who fail to quarantine for 14 days after returning to the UK from a country not on the list of low-risk nations.

In Bolton, one returning holidaymaker, who did not self-isolate and instead went on a pub crawl, is being partly blamed for the town’s spike in cases.

