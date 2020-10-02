Spain’s Benidorm and Canary Islands Welcome Back Belgian Tourists!

In a what is welcomed as a massive boost for Spain’s tourist industry, the Belgian Government have has removed the Valencian Community and the Canary Islands from its travel quarantine list.

Belgium has removed the Valencian Community- which includes popular British holidaymaker resort Benidorm, and the Canary Islands- from its travel quarantine list. The rest of Spain however still remains on the Belgian government’s ‘red’ list for travel warnings. International tourism in Benidorm fell by 80% in a month-to-month comparison compared to last August.

Belgium has to date had one of the strictest quarantines on travellers from Spain, requiring them to quarantine and take a PCR test for COVID-19. The rest of Spain still remains ‘red’ on the Belgian government’s travel warnings. The move came as the Valencian Community recorded the lowest COVID-19 caseload in all of Spain for the 2nd day in a row. Yesterday’s daily update (Thursday) registered 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 7 days in the Valencian Community – the lowest in all of Spain.

Brussels Airlines haven’t waited for a second by offering deals from €32 in a move that’s sure to please both Spanish destinations. One business owner from Alicante said he doesn’t understand why the UK doesn’t follow Belgium’s decision- if they did, then it would certainly prove a massive boost for Spain’s ailing tourism sector.

TOUR operator TUI is restarting flights from Germany to the Canary Islands from tomorrow Saturday, October 3 with plans for selective Covid-19 testing of travellers.

