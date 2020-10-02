TOUR operator TUI is restarting flights from Germany to the Canary Islands from tomorrow Saturday October 3 with plans for selective Covid-19 testing of travellers.

The German travel company has initially scheduled seven weekly flights to Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, according to the Canary Island government.

Speaking on Thursday following a videoconference meeting with TUI group CEO Sebastian Ebel, regional President Angel Victor Torres described the decision to set up safe travel corridors to the Canaries at this time as “very good news”.

Tourism minister Yaiza Castilla explained that the Canary administration has reached an agreement with TUI on voluntary selective Covid-19 testing for tourists taking winter holidays with the firm in accordance with the levels of infection in their destinations of origin.

A regional government statement said this would allow for verifying whether people are carriers of the illness or not and for taking measures to prevent the spread of infections if necessary, and would “help to generate yet more confidence among travellers.”

Both Torres and Castilla said they trusted the move by TUI would encourage other tour operators to follow suit.

“It is time to ask the German government to recommend the Canaries as a travel destination as soon as possible”, the head of the regional government commented.

The Canary islands currently have a Covid-19 case rate of 51.3 per 100,000 inhabitants,

