THE reopening of the Mallorca council rural retreats got off to an encouraging start with occupation in the first month at around 30 per cent.

More than 500 people stayed overnight in the retreats in September and it’s looking good for autumn, with some 660 reservations for October to December so far.

The island administration pointed out the figures look even more positive when bearing in mind that high season for the retreats is traditionally the March to June, while September and October are usually the months when there are not so many foreign tourists.

However the majority of visitors staying in the retreats last month were either locals or Spaniards from other areas.

Consell President Catalina Cladera, who paid a recent visit to the Son Amer restreat in Escorca along with Vice-President and Sustainability and Environment councillor Aurora Robot and the island’s Environment director Josep Manchado, said it had been important to reopen the facilities “and continue offering a safe leisure alternative.

“Society has responded”, Cladera commented.

Ribot took the opportunity to highlight the “intense work by the retreats unit during the months of the state of alarm and the holiday break with the aim of improving the condition of the facilities and carrying out pending improvements, as well as in developing the energy efficiency plans.

“Saving more water, improving the electricity network and the insulation of the retreats have been among this department’s priorities, as making the buildings more sustainable is essential”, the Vice-President stressed, adding, “we will carry on working in this direction.”

The Consell de Mallorca’s network of retreats for walkers and lovers of the great outdoors includes premises in Soller, Estellencs, Esporles, Deia, Alaro and Pollenca, as well as in Escorca.

