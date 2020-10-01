BALEARIC holiday apartment rentals improved in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics reveal.

Occupation levels were 34.9 per cent, up from 28 per cent in July.

The islands’ holiday apartments registered 531,620 overnight stays over the month, 45.5 per cent more than in July, although 72 per cent down on a year earlier.

Holiday apartment visitor numbers for August totalled 96,041. This represented a 43.8 increase on the previous month, but 70.1 per cent less than the same month in 2019.

National tourists accounted for 57,236 of the visitors and foreigners 38,804.

