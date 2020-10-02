Here’s how to make the first day of school drop-off a little easier

NO matter how much you prepare, your pre-schooler will still be full of nerves on their first day. Here’s how to make drop-off a little easier for you both.

Create a goodbye ritual.

Having a goodbye routine provides comfort and familiarity, so your child knows what’s to come. This could be anything you and your child decide on, such as a special hug or handshake followed by a “See you later, alligator!” Once you’ve said your goodbyes, it’s best to skedaddle so that your child doesn’t become preoccupied by your presence.

Don’t sneak away.

It might be tempting to bolt from the room, but your little one will feel more afraid if you suddenly disappear. “Mums should never be ripped away abruptly from their child,” says Fran Walfish, Psy.D., child and family psychotherapist and the author of The Self-Aware Parent. ” The best way to handle the separation process is to begin by Mummy going to school with her child and sitting next to her. She should not interact with her in games and toys, but rather be there as a safety net.”

Bring a comforting object.

Have your child bring a little reminder of home to ease the separation anxiety. Even a sippy cup filled with their favourite drink can do the trick. Comfort objects may seem like small stuff to you, but they can provide a real sense of security to kids in an unfamiliar environment.

Never make comparisons.

Don’t chastise your toddler, honouring your child’s process is the best way to make the transition to pre-school as smooth as possible, all children react and cope differently.

Remind them that you came back.

When you pick them up at the end of the day, reinforce the idea that you came back, just like you said you would.

Consider a reward system. Giving your child their own calendar is a great idea. If they went to class without putting up a fuss, they receive a smiley face on the calendar (otherwise, a sad face). On Friday, if they had five smiley faces, it’s treat time!

