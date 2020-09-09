First day back at school in new normal for Spanish princess

SPAIN’S Princess Leonor was back in school on Wednesday six months after the classes were suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The 14-year old arrived at the private Santa Maria de los Rosales private school in Madrid at around 8.30am for her first day back in class wearing the educational establishment’s regulation grey skirt, white polo, blue sweater and dark coloured shoes. She was also toting a very full looking backpack.

As for millions of other schoolkids around the world this year, the princess’s uniform this term includes a face mask. She also had to have her temperature taken before she was allowed into the school building.

The young princess’s father King Felipe was the one who dropped her off at the school entrance, but he did not get out the car.

Leonor’s 13-year old sister Infanta Sofia, who restarts her own classes at the school this coming Friday, was also in the vehicle. Unlike on previous occasions however, Queen Letizia was not with the royal family group.

The educational establishment’s recommendation is that pupils come with just one person accompanying them as one of the measures which have been implemented to prevent the possibility of Covid-19 infections.