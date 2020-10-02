Former glamour model Katie Price will be in a wheelchair for SIX more months as she heals from foot surgery.

‘Mucky Mansions’ owner Price, 42, broke both of her feet and ankles in a freak accident while on holiday in Turkey with her family and beau Carl Woods, 31, in July. However, the update comes as good news for the star as she had thought it would be closer to a year before she could walk again. Katie has credited Carl her boyfriend for her speedy recovery.

A source said: ‘Katie knew there was a long recovery ahead but is doing so well – Carl seems to be just what the doctor ordered!’ Determined to stay positive, she realises though that she will be wheelchair bound all over the Christmas and the New Year.

The star opened up to friends that her horrific injury would leave her ‘paralysed,’ after she plummeted 25ft off a wall at a theme park in Turkey. Katie was flown back to the UK and endured an eight-hour operation to rebuild her feet. It all happened after she was ‘mucking about’ following a few drinks and jumped off what she thought was a ‘small wall’.

As reported by the EWN earlier this year, Price had returned to The Priory for some time because her ‘mental health’ has been ‘badly affected’ by her injuries.

