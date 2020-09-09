KATIE Price has hit out at the abuse from online bullies calling her a “s**g” as she receives treatment for her mental health at The Priory.

The furious former glamour model, took to Instagram to defend her new relationship with Carl Woods, and insist she has never slept around. Seemingly ending her supposed break from social media.

“I’ve heard every bit of abuse, insults and hurtful s**g naming calling under the sun from people who haven’t met me nor carl woods, I’m sick of small-minded trolls trying to put us down,” she wrote.

“I’m not a s**g I NEVER slept around being called a s**g is infuriating and cruel.

“There aren’t many guys that would be able to handle the life-changing injuries I have.

“Just be happy for me for once, I deserve it.”

Katie revealed she feared she would never walk again following her accident in July when she jumped off a wall whilst holidaying with her boyfriend and children, breaking both of her feet.

The mother-of-five is now in The Priory being treated for anxiety and self-esteem issues following her latest setback.

Katie recently said: “Everything has hit me so hard, not only am I in a wheelchair but I have to learn to walk again and I’m disabled. It’s humiliating.

“I feel so embarrassed being pushed around. People treat me differently and I don’t know why my boyfriend stays with me. I just hate it because I’m helpless.

“It’s the most difficult thing ever getting in the bath. I have to lift my own body weight and I could drown if something goes wrong.

“Going to the toilet is impossible. I can’t even do proper cooking or get things down from the cupboards.”

She added: “I am being treated in The Priory again because my mental health has been so badly affected.” Katie broke bones in both of her feet in a horror accident in Turkey over the summer, with the mother-of-five forced to undergo gruelling surgery after doctors warned she wouldn’t be able to walk for at least six months.

Many wheelchair users have blasted Katie for her comments claiming they are upsetting to read. Other claim Katie has gone too far and are taking equal rights and discrimination against people with disabilities back years.

Dr Hannah Barham-Brown, Equality campaigner and charity ambassador Tweeted ‘ Oh wow. I’m genuinely sorry Katie Price is having a hard time. But as a wheelchair user, this is upsetting to read. My life isn’t an embarrassment. It’s glorious. Katie if you see this, I’m happy to chat about why disability is nothing to be humiliated about.