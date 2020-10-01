AEMET, Spain’s weather service has issued a yellow alert for Spain’s Costa del Sol with very strong winds expected and scatters of rain in some areas.

-- Advertisement --



Storm Alex has caused AEMET to issue a yellow warning for Malaga on the Costa del Sol in what will be the first of such warnings for the winter season. Luckily, Malaga airport is not seeing the traffic it expects this time of year due to the effects of the crisis otherwise there probably be some flight diversions or cancellations.

A spokesman for AEMET, Rubén Del Campo, said he expects intense winds, storms and even snow in some areas. The storm will hopefully move on after a few days but not before it batters Murcia and some coastal areas with up to 70-kilometre per hour winds. A cold front will follow the bad weather as is normal after a storm or heavy rain.

For more Local Spanish News from Andalusia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website