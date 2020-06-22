Costa del Sol’s Malaga Airport Expects to Receive Around 100 Daily Flights in July

Tension is rising as Costa del Sol expects a busy summer this season with around 100 daily flights landing at Malaga airport in July.

NOW that international borders are open visitors from all over the world are flying in to come and spend their holidays in Malaga.

According to the airport, the number of daily flights in July arriving in Malaga could reach the 100 mark.

Furthermore, airlines are expecting that some routes to and from Malaga could recover by up to 75 per cent within the month, although they will be less frequent than pre-crisis levels.

Today the airport expects to welcome 25 incoming flights and see off 26 outbound flights, half of which are national flights and the other half within the EU or Schengen zone.

This time last year the most flights in one day arriving or departing Malaga airport was 520.

However, the fear of imported coronavirus cases is very real as countries all over Europe are experiencing an abundance of outbreaks in their cities.