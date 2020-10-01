CAN you remember these iconic events from this week in history from around the world that changed the world as we know it?

1926 – Babe

-- Advertisement --



Yankee slugger Babe Ruth hits a record three homers against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth game of the baseball World Series. The Yanks won the game 10-5, but despite Ruth’s performance, they lost in the seventh game.

1970 – Voice

Janis Joplin was in LA finishing the album ‘Pearl’. She died of an accidental heroin overdose and was discovered in her hotel room after failing to show for a scheduled recording session. She was 27 years old.

1983 – Bond

Sean Connery stars in ‘Never Say Never Again’ as the British secret service agent James Bond, a role he last played in 1971. The title referenced the fact that the actor had previously remarked he would never play 007 again.

1985 – AIDS

Hollywood star Rock Hudson becomes the first major U.S. celebrity to die of complications from AIDS. The news that Hudson, an international icon, had AIDS focused worldwide attention on the disease and helped change public perceptions of it.

1992 – Protest

Irish musician Sinéad O’Connor stuns the audience at 30 Rockefeller Plaza and viewers across the United States when she tears up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a performance on Saturday Night Live.

2011- Apple

Steve Jobs, the visionary co-founder of Apple Inc., which revolutionised the computer, music and mobile communications industries dies at age 56 of complications from pancreatic cancer.

2017 – Vegas

A gunman opens fire on a crowd attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800. Although the shooting only lasted 10 minutes, it became the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at the time of the attack.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Iconic events from this week in history”.

You may also wish to read our previous article about “Iconic events in history.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Entertainment news from across the Globe, visit the Entertainment section of the Euro Weekly News Website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!