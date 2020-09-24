CAN you remember these iconic events from this week in history from around the world that changed the world as we know it?

1928 – Penicillin

Sir Alexander Fleming, accidental discovers one of the great developments of modern medicine. Having left a plate of staphylococcus bacteria uncovered, Fleming noticed that a mould that had fallen on the culture had killed many of the bacteria. In 1929, he introduced his mould by-product called penicillin to cure bacterial infections.



1939 – Split

Germany and the Soviet Union agree to divide control of occupied Poland roughly along the Bug River–the Germans taking everything west, the Soviets taking everything east. As a follow-up to the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, that created a non-aggression treaty between the two military powers of Germany and the U.S.S.R.



1955 – Porsche

Actor James Dean is killed in California when the Porsche he is driving hits a car at an intersection. Only one of Dean’s movies, ‘East of Eden,’ had been released at the time of his death. ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ and ‘Giant’ opened afterwards, making him a legend.



1957 – Love

‘West Side Story’, composed by Leonard Bernstein, opens at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. A reinterpretation of Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ set in New York’s West Side, tells the tale of a love affair between Tony, a Polish American, and Maria, a Puerto Rican, set against an urban background of interracial warfare.



1988 – Fast

Canadian sprinter Ben Johnson runs the 100-meter dash in 9.79 seconds to win gold at the Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. Johnson’s triumph, however, was temporary: He tested positive for steroids three days later and was stripped of the medal.



1991 – River

‘My Own Private Idaho’, an independent film by Gus Van Sant starring Keanu Reeves, River Phoenix and Marlon Brando premieres at the New York Film Festival. The story of two young hustlers, one of whom is narcoleptic, and the other comes from a wealthy family, is partly inspired by Shakespeare’s Henry IV.



2005 – Disarm

Two months after announcing its intention to disarm, the Irish Republican Army (IRA) gives up its weapons in front of independent weapons inspectors. The decommissioning of the group’s substantial arsenal took place in secret locations in the Republic of Ireland.

