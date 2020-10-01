October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Knitted Knockers charity is looking for donations. Can you help this wonderful charity by showing your support?

THE lovely charity, Knitted Knockers, offers support to ladies who have had mastectomies by providing hand knitted breast prostheses free of charge and during Breast Cancer Awareness month they are asking for your help.

The non-profit charity have a large number of their bags in stock and for a donation of only €2 (€3 including postage and packaging), one of them can be yours.

The bags are 100% cotton, excellent quality and are perfect for keeping in your handbag as that little extra shopping bag for emergency purchases!

The charity has struggled for donations this year because of the pandemic, however, they have recently been able to start shipping their wonderful gifts worldwide, and will hoping to return to normal operations soon.

If you would like to support the charity, which helps women throughout Spain and all over the world with the knitted knockers made by volunteers, then please visit their website to find out how to donate and support the charity.

Thank you for reading this article “Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Knitted Knockers looking for donations”.

