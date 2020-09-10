Knitted Knockers finally able to send gifts across the world

A wonderful charity that helps women from all over the world has finally been able to dispatch their gifts again.

KNITTED KNOCKERS is a non-profit, voluntary association, registered in Spain’s Costa del Sol, which makes and distributes hand knitted breast prostheses.

This lovely charity, which also has representatives in Southern Costa Blanca, provide the hand-made prostheses, free of charge, to women who have had mastectomies.

EWN spoke to an English woman living in the Costa Blanca area, who had a double mastectomy this year, “Knitted Knockers have been amazing, I have a pair for swimming and others for everyday use; no-one can even tell that I have had an operation when I wear them.”

The charity delivers the “knockers”, which are all knitted by volunteers, to women throughout Spain and all over the world.

And for the time in months, Knitted Knockers have been able to send a total of 18 pink parcels to the Philippines and 4 parcels to UAE.

In a recent Facebook post, the charity said, “Some ladies have waited several months for their new prostheses. Thanks for your patience, ladies. Your parcels should be with you soon. Thanks also to Sue Ellmer, our treasurer, for her perseverance in trying to post these parcels.”

Please visit their website to find out how to donate and support the charity.

