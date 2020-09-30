Welsh Lockdown Puts ‘Im a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020’ in Jeopardy

The 2020 season of ‘Im a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2020’ has been hit by the new Wales lockdown as bubbles and meeting indoors were banned this week due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

The show was due to start filming at Gwrych Castle in Conwy, Wales, in the coming weeks, but most of the county has now been put under new COVID restrictions. Conwy is among a number of locations where ‘bubbles’ have been banned and there’s also been a crackdown on meeting indoors.

The new rules could prove to be a real headache for I’m A Celebrity bosses, as they prepare to move the celebrity contestants, all the crew and presenters in for a three-week stint at the castle. With bubbles banned, it could prove very difficult bringing all the stars together for the show while at the same time it would also leave the cast outdoors in the grotty winter weather if they are not allowed inside together.

The Welsh government posted new guidelines online, it states “people will no longer be able to form, or be in, an extended household (sometimes called a bubble)”. It adds that “meeting indoors with anyone who is not part of your household (people you live with) is not allowed at the moment”. The rules state meeting indoors can only go ahead with a “good reason” for example “providing care to a vulnerable person”.

The statement also adds that “people will not be allowed to enter or leave the Conwy County Borough area without a reasonable excuse”.

The rules will be enforced as of 6 pm on October 1, 2020, however, it added the rules could be bent if the person had “good reason” to leave their home for the like of “providing care to a vulnerable person”. Further restrictions also state: “People will not be allowed to enter or leave the Conwy County Borough area without a reasonable excuse.”

It is likely bosses would want the celebrities to create their own support bubble to take part in the show, meaning the new rules would be putting filming in jeopardy. Ant and Dec originally fought hard to have the show filmed in the North East but because of lockdown measures, it resulted in a Welsh castle being chosen instead.

Haunted Castle?

Paranormal investigators claim to have captured a voice from the other side communicating with them about ongoing work at Gwyrch Castle in Abergele. Work began in 2014 to return the Grade I listed building and its gardens to its former glory. It is thought that the restoration work may have disturbed ghouls residing there with spooky goings-on reported from sightings of a ghostly white woman to dogs being frightened by mystery presences.

This is bound to add a little spice to the series as apparently none of the ‘guests’ are as yet aware the castle is haunted.

