TV celebrities Ant and Dec have revealed they fought hard with show producers to have ‘I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here’ hosted in the North East- but lost out to Wales!

I’m a Celebrity ‘Get Me Out of Here!’ 2020 will now take place at a Welsh castle after ongoing travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic meant a series in Australia was impossible. In a strange twist of fate, the North East of England was also placed in ‘near’ lockdown recently which is exactly where Ant and Dec wanted the nest series filmed from.

The 2020 series of I’m A Celeb will be filmed now in a North Wales castle as travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic meant getting a bunch of celebs to Australia would be impossible. Ant and Dec, both 44, hoped to get ITV bosses to pick a filming location near Tyne and Wear where they were raised.

The Geordie duo have lived in London for more than 20 years, but that didn’t stop them pitching a number of Northeast castles. Among the castle locations on the list were Warkworth Castle, which is just 29 miles from Newcastle, and the more remote Lindisfarne on Holy Island. Dad-of-one Dec said: “I said we should put them all on Holy Island, let’s all go to Lindisfarne [Castle] get them all there.”

Despite this, the producers announced earlier this summer that this year’s series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle, in Abergele. Their revelation comes after Dec shared a funny video (below) to his Instagram of him nearly falling asleep after Ant gave a long-winded explanation to a question during a radio interview on Friday. In the footage, Ant is talking about the pair’s special friendship while Dec makes funny faces at the camera and yawns.

