Keep courageous Cody in your thoughts and prayers

If you have been following the heart-warming story of Cody and the caring community of Campoverde then you will want to keep the courageous little boy in your thoughts and prayers.

YOUNG Cody was born with a life-threatening condition called Esophageal Atresia, and his mother Pinja, posted on social media that the brave young boy was going to be having surgery yesterday.

Esophageal Atresia is a birth defect of the swallowing tube (esophagus) that connects the mouth to the stomach, and Cody has been warming the hearts of us all as he continues to battle bravely.

Cody was due for a long five to seven hour surgery and his mother thanked everyone for the messages and prayers during this difficult time.

The wonderful community of Campoverde recently held a quiz in order to raise money for Cody and his family, and the event raised a whopping €1303.

Our thoughts and prayer are with Cody and his family.

