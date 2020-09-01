Cody the brave young boy and the loving community

In a heart-warming tale of community, love and support, a fundraising event in Pinar de Campoverde sets out to help the family of a brave young boy called Cody.

CODY was born with a life-threatening condition called Esophageal Atresia, and many in the local community have already rallied around parents, Pinja and Johnny.

In an update from Cody’s Mum back in July, it appeared the young boy’s condition had vastly improved.

“I just wanted to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you” she shared with those who attended a similar fundraising event, “I couldn’t believe the amount of people were there and all the money raised. Thank you so much, nobody realises how much all support means to us and what a relief we have got with all donations.”

The Facebook post from late July, continued, “Cody is still in hospital, but he is able to eat normally and breaths without help, so he is getting stronger and back to himself slowly but surely. He is having pains with tracheostomy and obviously is not keen on having it on, but hopefully after couple of weeks he gets more used to it.”

The loving story of Cody, and the community fundraising efforts, continue on Friday, September 11 with Campoverde Church in the Community holding A Quiz for Cody at 2pm in Portobello Bar Restaurant, hosted by Quiz Master Paul Butterworth.

Cody is on a prayer list at the church with George, another young boy, who has now left hospital and is being monitored by midwives at home.

