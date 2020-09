GUARDIA Civil arrested a man in Inca after finding 1.5 kilos of marijuana in packets stashed in the boot of his car in a paint can.

A search of the detainee revealed he was carrying a large amount of cash in small bills, prompting suspicions he had been out and about selling the drug.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia reported the man has an extensive criminal record, and that he is on parole and banned from leaving the country.