ALBOX brothers using their elderly parents’ property to grow marijuana are under arrest, the Guardia Civil reports.

The Guardia detained the pair, aged 56 and 40, along with another middle-aged man on charges of cultivating and producing drugs and for defrauding the electricity supply after locating the indoor marijuana plantation in an area of second residences in Albox municipality.

Officers found nearly 300 plants plus all sorts of paraphernalia for boosting the plantation’s crop.

They also came across two unauthorised hook-ups to the power network.

The Guardia started investigating goings on at the property after getting wind that it was being used for drug production.

Discreet surveillance operations revealed the property was not lived in, but that three men were coming and going on different days and at different times in various vehicles, leading to suspicions they were keeping a check on and tending to an illegal plantation.

Further investigations revealed that two of the men are siblings and that the property belongs to their mum and dad, who are in their eighties.

