Guardia Civil discover marijuana plantation right next to primary school

GUARDIA Civil discovered a marijuana plantation right next to a primary school in Roquetas de Mar town and arrested a 23-year old man.

The Guardia first launched operation “Jabeplan” to uncover a possible drug cultivation set-up on the back of information received via a channel open to the public and on the basis of interviews with residents in the area who reported a constant smell of marijuana in the air.

Subsequent surveillance led officers to hone in on a duplex just 50 metres from an infants’ and junior school and a sports ground.

The Guardia said the fact it was so near to a zone where there are a lot of children made it important to act rapidly.

A raid on the property revealed there were more than 400 marijuana plants growing inside.

On top of that, it turned out there was an illegal hook-up to the electricity network.

The 23-year old hence faces charges not only for cultivating and producing drugs, but also for defrauding the power supply.

