Police uncover major indoor marijuana plantation hidden in rural properties

POLICE have uncovered a major indoor marijuana plantation hidden in two rural properties on the outskirts of Almeria city and made five arrests.

The operation was initially launched in July.

At first glance it looked as though the properties were used as a home and as a place to store farming implements.

But a strong smell of marijuana in the air, air-conditioning units operating 24 hours a day and intense surveillance of the zone by the detainees were all clues as to what was really going on inside.

When police went in earlier this month they discovered a fully functioning indoor marijuana plantation with a complex irrigation and temperature control system and more than 2,500 marijuana plants at different stages of growth.

One of the detainees tried to make a run for it, barefoot and wearing just a pair of tracksuit bottoms. Officers caught up with him just minutes later.

The five arrested face charges for drug trafficking and for defrauding the power supply.

