Balearic president confident in her administration’s handling of pandemic

THE Balearic president says she is confident in her administration’s handling of the pandemic.

Responding to a question on the matter in the regional parliament on Tuesday, Francina Armengol said she has “no problem” with an external audit of the government’s management of the Covid-19 situation.

She said the regional administration “trusts in its management, in that decisions have been made on the basis of expert and epidemiological criteria and trusts in the islands’ health system because 2,300 professionals have been taken on, 900 during this crisis, and tracers have been incorporated.

Armengol did however add that “thinks can always be done better.”