Something fishy going on as twelve cooks take part in the Quisquilla de Motril

THE fourth edition of the Quisquilla de Motril will take place on October 1 and 2 at the Escuela de Hosteleria, 080 Formación, where a total of twelve cooks from the province will make their culinary creations with different fish from the area.

La Quisquilla de Motril is a festival that showcases the fishing production of the town and enhances the gastronomic and health values ​​of fish and shellfish as well as other local products.

The twelve cooks will have the opportunity to work in the kitchen of the Escuela de Hosteleria, the largest and most avant-garde in Europe, where they will prepare their dishes with a fish that will be assigned randomly and that they will have to accompany with local products.

The participants will have to select the ingredients in the ‘super de la Quisquillá’ and prepare them to present them in the form of three appetizers in a time of 45 minutes.

These activities will be led by the owner of the El Zarcillo restaurant, Álvaro García, and the twelve cooks will be Javier Feixas from the Faralá restaurant, Sergio González from Firmum, Ismael Delgado from La Fábula, Lola Marín from Damasqueros, Blanca Sánchez from Post 43, José Ángel Leyva from the Sugar Museum, Mario Pérez from La Tinaja, José de la Blanca from Hotel Miba, Samuel Hernández de Cala, Gregorio García de Oleum, Germán Ruiz de La Espichá and Eduardo Cárdenas de Chambao Paco.

The event can be followed live through the website www.quisquillademotril.es and social networks so that viewers can learn about the challenge, the types of fish found locally and the different recipes that the twelve cooks will prepare.

There will also be an exhibition with a wide variety of pieces with marine motifs and there will be a breakfast for authorities and sponsors on the two days of the event from 10am, sponsored by Paladares Cocina Delicatessen.

La Quisquillá de Motril is organised by the Pescado y Quisquilla de Motril Citizen Platform and the collaboration of Agromedia.

The sponsors of this edition are Sabor Granada – Diputación de Granada, Motril City Council, Motril Tourism, Port Authority of the Port of Motril, Association of Municipalities of the Costa Tropical de Granada, Local Fishing Action Group Costa Granada, the School of Hospitality of Motril 080 Formación, Eventeco, Zarcillo, Alataquechef, Paladares Cocina Delicatessen, DO Montes Orientales, PGI Asparagus from Huétor Tájar, Capigran, Alcampo, La Perla Ice Cream, Saliplant, SAT Campos de Granada, Fish Hermanos Terrón and Leivamar Fish.

It also has the support of the Motril Fishermen’s Association and the Association of Fresh Fish Producers of the Port of Motril.

