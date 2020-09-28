ALMUÑÉCAR will celebrate the I Autumn Jazz Festival, which will take place from October 9 to 11 in the auditorium of the Casa de la Cultura, and will feature in this first edition, the participation of Puro Gershwin, Moisés P. Sánchez Quintet and Antonio Lizana Trío.

The programming of the concerts, scheduled every day from 9pm, starts on Friday, October 9, with “Puro Gershwin”, led by the singer, Sheila Blanco, and the pianist, Federico Lechnner, and one of the best Spanish jazz guitarists, Chema Saiz. The fusion of these artists makes this peculiar and unique trio stand out in this musical world.

-- Advertisement --



On Saturday, the 10th, it will be the turn of Moisés P. Sánchez Quintet, known as one of the most important in European jazz for his musical style and his innumerable projects as a pianist, composer and producer.

The finishing touch will be put by the artist, Antonio Lizana Trío, one of the most famous representatives of the new Flamenco Jazz from southern Spain. The jazz saxophonist, flamenco singer and composer will fill the stage with art on Sunday, the 11th to close this edition.

Tickets for the “I Autumn Jazz Festival of Almuñécar” can be purchased in advance through the website www.bravoentradas.es, or at the Casa de la Cultura and at Viajes Ecuador Almuñécar (Paseo del Altillo, 2) as well as an hour before the show begins.

ADVANCE OF THE ALMUÑÉCAR CULTURAL AGENDA FOR OCTOBER 2020:

Day 9, FRIDAY, 9:00 p.m. (Music)

Almuñécar Autumn Jazz Festival

“Puro Gershwin”: Sheila Blanco, Federico Lechnner and Chema Saiz

Casa de la Cultura

Day 10, SATURDAY, 9:00 p.m. (Music)

Almuñécar Autumn Jazz Festival

Moisés P. Sánchez Quintet

Casa de la Cultura

Day 11, SUNDAY, 9:00 p.m. (Music)

Almuñécar Autumn Jazz Festival

Antonio Lizana

House of Culture

We hope you enjoyed this article “Almuñécar will celebrate the I Autumn Jazz Festival with international stars”.

You may also wish to read “New discovery in the Cueva de Nerja is an archaeological milestone.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axarquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!