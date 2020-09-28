New discovery in the Cueva de Nerja is an archaeological milestone

This amulet is a small sheet of lead, about 7 cm long with the altered sides, it has undergone a severe cleaning process and mechanical stretching and some traces of text can be seen.

Amulets and talismans are archaeological pieces normally associated with the rural areas of Al-Andalus. With varied typologies, they appear in domestic contexts and also associated with funeral records.

They usually feature phrases taken from the Koran and prayers in Arabic script, asking for the protection of the bearer.

This discovery is a great milestone as it proves that the Cueva de Nerja was still in use until the 5th to 15th century, at least in its exterior rooms. Before this discovery, it was thought to have only been used until around the High Imperial Roman period, approximately the third quarter of the 1st century AD.