School kids benefit from the distribution of 2,200 face masks.

SALOBREÑA Town Hall began this Monday, October 28, the distribution of 2,200 face masks among the students of schools in the area.

Around 2,200 masks will be distributed among all students from schools and institutes in Salobreña, Lobres and La Caleta.

The management teams will be in charge of giving them to students or “keeping them in stock in anticipation of the needs that may arise throughout the course,” explained Councillor for Education, Ignacio Trujillo

