BALEARIC authority inspections of businesses detected that nearly 81 per cent in Mallorca were not complying absolutely to the letter with rules and regulations aimed at stopping the spread of Covid-19.

Teams made up of Balearic Island and Mallorca government inspectors and Local, National and Guardia Civil officers reported 254 of the 315 island establishments they checked out between mid-July and the beginning of this week for some kind of rule violation.

-- Advertisement --



The Balearic administration’s figures show there was however quite a difference in the level of regulation compliance between different areas.

Inspectors identified rule infractions in more than 92 per cent of the businesses they checked in Palma and above 80 per cent in the metropolitan area.

In the Tramontana, Pla and Mitjorn regions the percentage was significantly less at 66.7 per cent, and in Gregal and the Levant lower still at 55 per cent.

Over in Menorca inspectors reported 78 of the 88 businesses they took a look at, representing getting on for 89 per cent.

They carried out 36 inspections in Formentera and made 23 reports.

There were 203 inspections in Ibiza, but inspectors identified rule violations in only 90, or just over 44 per cent.

The average percentage of business inspections which lead to reports for breaking Covid rules for the Balearic Islands as a whole was a little over 69 per cent.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Inspections detect businesses not complying to letter with Covid rules”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!