Covid costs extra funding for Balearic university

THE University of the Balearics is set to received extra funding to cover costs stemming from the impact of Covid-19.

THE Balearic government has approved allocating UIB €900,000 in all.

There will be two payments, one of €766,000 and one of €132,000.

This will cover expenses like the adoption of health safety and infection prevention measures, compensation for registration cancellations, the suspension of services like the cafes, library and pharmacy and the purchase of IT materials.

Also costs related to the impact of the pandemic on the hall of residence and the sports facilities.

