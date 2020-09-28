International collective of artists to hold exhibition in Nerja

THE ANEDA International group of 20 artists will host an exhibition in Nerja from October 1 to 17.

The exhibition will be held in the Municipal Hall and will open from 11am to 2pm and from 7pm to 10pm.

ANEDA is an association with 12 years of existence, which brings together a score of local and international artists who live in the Axarquía area.

As its president explains, “we are an enthusiastic group of artists, who come together for exhibitions, individual or collective, for workshops and classes. We have our own headquarters at Calle Granada 84 in Nerja, and we welcome new members.”

“We recently made an exhibition of the work carried out by the members during the confinement,” Laura Viqueira says with pride.

Some of these works and objects will be included in the exhibition in Nerja from October 1 to 17.

For more information, you can find the ANEDA group here.

