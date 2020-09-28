4th Art Route of Frigiliana to fill the streets with beauty

THE beautiful streets of Frigiliana will once again be filled with art, despite the current circumstances caused by Covid-19 as it aims to celebrate the 4th Art Route of Frigiliana, from October 2 to 4.

The programme for each day will run from 11am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

At the 4th Art Route of Frigiliana, visitors will be able to enjoy 26 locations throughout the town and discover the works of more than 40 artists of 14 nationalities. A wide variety of disciplines will be exhibited: painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, mosaic, ceramics, collage … Different techniques and materials and as many styles as artists.

Those attending will have the opportunity to meet each artist personally and chat with them to discover the secrets of their creative process.

A QR CODE that can be scanned with the mobile phone will be made available to visitors to access the entire brochure of the 4th Art Route of Frigiliana 2020, where you will find all the participating artists, an example of each one’s work and the map to show the different locations.

You can scan this QR code at the Frigiliana, Nerja and Torrox tourist offices, or on their social network pages.

You will also find a ‘photocall’ to immortalise the visit by sharing on your social networks and tagging @rutadelartefrigiliana or using #rutadelartefrigiliana #rutadelartefrigiliana2020 #photocolrutadelartefrigiliana #photocallrutadelartefrigiliana

A Narcissus for Solitude

This initiative, which emerged in the previous edition, paid a posthumous tribute to Soledad Platero and with the aim of raising funds for sarcoma research. Thanks to all the artists who donated their works with daffodils to the cause and to all the visitors who bought them during the 2019 Frigiliana Art Route allowing the association to make a donation of 13,021.45 euros to the IMPERAS project of GEIS (Spanish Group of Research on Sarcomas.) This year, the Asociación un Narciso por Soledad will once again participate in the Art Route, with photographs donated from the previous year and with part of Soledad’s drawings.

