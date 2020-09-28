Find out what Javea Players have in store.

Whilst Covid-19 restrictions have unfortunately curtailed some of the Javea Players’ planned events, they have not been sitting back idle.

It has provided an opportunity for them to tidy up the facilities which they have in Gata de Gorgos.

Their workshop – known as the Shed – is usually a hive of activity before any performance as the Shed team beaver away, making scenery and whatever other bits and pieces are required, which usually also require a splash of paint.

The large space above the Shed has proved to be a boon after the cramped, joint premises they previously occupied.

Now there’s plenty of space to hang the not inconsiderable array of costumes, room also to do sewing as required and also an area for various props.

When you watch a performance, it looks seamless, but a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make it so.

To find out more, pop along to Javea Players’ Open Day on Sunday, October 18, from 12 noon to 4pm.

The workshop is in Calle San Miguel 27, Gata, with ample parking near the railway line. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.

P

lease e-mail vicechairman@javeaplayers.com with a rough indication of when you plan to be there, to help manage the current social distancing requirements.

For more information about Jávea Players see: www.javeaplayers.com

