Javea Players: Master of the Musical Cast

ROGER BROWN is a well-known valued member of Javea Players. Av ersatile actor, he’s not always in the footlights as he is the director who masterminded this year’s Summer Show, Master of the Musical.

Have you always enjoyed singing? I started in Church choirs, aged eight and was a sight to behold in cassock and ruff. Which genre of theatre do you prefer? Musical theatre has been my passion and I’ve played numerous lead roles and taken part in over 100 productions.

My personal taste in music has changed with time as I ran the University Folk Club, was a soloist at a classical music festival in Yorkshire and played Toreador Escamillo inBizet’sCarmen. You’ve been seen singing around town recently… I’ve been performing easy-listening love songs and swing in local restaurants hence my idea for Bing to Bubléal though sadly, we have had to cancel this fundraising event owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Do you have a favourite artist? Sinatra is probably my favourite, although I also love Barbra Streisand and am a huge fan of West End leading man John Owen-Jones. I met him when he was playing Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and he made every hair on the back of my neck stand on end.