Trump confirms Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement for Supreme Court Justice

THE President of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed this Saturday, September 26, the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy left in the Supreme Court by the progressive magistrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a week ago.

“Today it is my honour to nominate one of the brightest legal minds in our country to the Supreme Court,” Trump said in a statement to the press from the White House Rose Garden.

The president’s announcement has been greeted with applause by the hundreds of people who attended the event, including Barrett’s large family, as she is a mother of seven children, two of them adopted in Haiti and one with Down syndrome.

Trump has thanked Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, for their commitment to ensuring that Barrett’s confirmation process is conducted in a “fair” and “timely” manner.

In addition, he has urged Democrats to “provide Judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearings she deserves” and has asked the media to refrain from making “personal attacks.”

If confirmed by the Senate, this magistrate would fill the vacancy left in the Supreme Court by progressive Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on September 18 and became a progressive icon, as well as a symbol of the fight for gender equality. Barrett, a 48-year-old Catholic, is the antithesis of Ruth Bader Ginsburg especially when it comes to abortion: the late judge protected that right at all costs, while the new magistrate has repeatedly positioned herself in favour of restricting access to that procedure.

However, Barrett has failed to say whether he would rule in favour of overturning the 1973 court ruling that effectively legalised abortion in the US by the Supreme Court. Speaking to the public at the White House, Barrett has promised to keep in mind the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she praised for breaking the “glass ceilings” imposed on women and which she said “has won the admiration of women of all countries”. “I love the US and I love the US Constitution,” Barrett stressed.