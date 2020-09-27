Trump confirms Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement for Supreme Court Justice

THE President of the United States, Donald Trump, confirmed this Saturday, September 26, the appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy left in the Supreme Court by the progressive magistrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died a week ago.
“Today it is my honour to nominate one of the brightest legal minds in our country to the Supreme Court,” Trump said in a statement to the press from the White House Rose Garden.
The president’s announcement has been greeted with applause by the hundreds of people who attended the event, including Barrett’s large family, as she is a mother of seven children, two of them adopted in Haiti and one with Down syndrome.
Trump has thanked Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, for their commitment to ensuring that Barrett’s confirmation process is conducted in a “fair” and “timely” manner.
In addition, he has urged Democrats to “provide Judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearings she deserves” and has asked the media to refrain from making “personal attacks.”
If confirmed by the Senate, this magistrate would fill the vacancy left in the Supreme Court by progressive Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away on September 18 and became a progressive icon, as well as a symbol of the fight for gender equality.
Barrett, a 48-year-old Catholic, is the antithesis of Ruth Bader Ginsburg especially when it comes to abortion: the late judge protected that right at all costs, while the new magistrate has repeatedly positioned herself in favour of restricting access to that procedure.
However, Barrett has failed to say whether he would rule in favour of overturning the 1973 court ruling that effectively legalised abortion in the US by the Supreme Court.
Speaking to the public at the White House, Barrett has promised to keep in mind the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whom she praised for breaking the “glass ceilings” imposed on women and which she said “has won the admiration of women of all countries”.
“I love the US and I love the US Constitution,” Barrett stressed.
Specifically, they play a crucial role on issues such as abortion, migrant rights, privacy, the death penalty and the possession of weapons.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death has left the court with three progressive and five conservative justices.
Therefore, if Barrett succeeds in reaching the Supreme Court, Trump would have definitely tipped the balance in favour of the Conservatives, who have had a majority in the court since 1972.
Shortly after hearing the news, the Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, has asked the Senate not to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, before the result of the November elections is known.
“The Senate should not act on this vacancy until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress,” Biden said in a statement.
Biden has insisted that the president who is elected at the polls on November 3 should be the one to choose a replacement for progressive Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Republicans currently hold a majority in the Senate and their leader, Mitch McConnell, has pledged to put Trump’s candidate for Supreme Court to a vote.
However, in 2016, when another death left a vacancy in the Supreme Court, McConnell ignored the replacement that then-President Barack Obama had chosen and did not even schedule a vote on it, arguing that there was no point passing it in a year electoral.
We hope you enjoyed this article “Trump confirms Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement for Supreme Court Justice”.
Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!
For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.
Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!