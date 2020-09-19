The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has issued an emotional tribute to “Justice of Courage” Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death at the age of 87.

-- Advertisement --



In her tribute, Meghan described the liberal judge and feminist icon as a “woman of brilliance”, saying Ms Ginsburg has been an inspiration to her since she was a girl. Ms Ginsburg was the second woman to be nominated to the highest court in America and spent much of her career calling for gender equality. The Supreme Court announced on Friday that she had died of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The Duchess of Sussex said: “With an incomparable and indelible legacy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg will forever be known as a woman of brilliance, a Justice of courage, and a human of deep conviction. “She has been a true inspiration to me since I was a girl. Honour her, remember her, act for her.

A list of ‘A’ class celebrities also paid tribute to Ms Ginsberg and her legacy. Writing on Instagram, Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks said her death left her feeling “very much like I felt on the night my own mother died”. She added: “I feel like someone punched me in the stomach. My tears have not stopped since a friend tip-toed into my room and said, ‘Stevie, Ruth died’.”

Just days before her death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “Meghan Markle Issues Emotional Tribute to “Justice of Courage” Ruth Bader Ginsburg”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!