Incredible story of young woman from Elche has been made into a book

The incredible story of a young woman from Elche, who was rescued from a perverted Peruvian sect leader, has been made into a stunning new book.

THE book titled “Hágase tu voluntad” (Thy will be done) is the story of a young woman who was lured by the leader of a “religious sect” to Peru, abandoning her family and entering into a life of horror in the process.

The book is written by Vanesa Lozano who tells the extraordinary story of Patricia Aguilar which aims to raise awareness to young people about the dangers of the internet and the risks of using it when you feel vulnerable and insecure.

Patricia Aguilar was only 16 when she fell for the teachings of “guru” Félix Steven Manrique, who called himself “The Prince” and convinced himself, and his victims, that he was a messenger from God.

Manrique managed to convince Aguilar and other women that they needed to take care of him, in exchange for sex and cosmetic treatments.

The book tells the story of how Aguilar met Manrique online and how he persuaded her to leave home when she was 18 and abandon her family.

What she didn’t realise was the man she was speaking to online had some horrific acts waiting for the young woman.

Patricia was trapped with the perverted 35-year-old man and forced to live with two other women, both Peruvian, give both to his baby and live with the five other children conceived with him. The young Elche woman was with the man, the women and the children for a year and a half before was rescued by Peruvian police following work from her father, Alberto Aguilar, who helped get her back. The book was presented to the Mayor of Elche, Carlos González, by Patricia Aguilar herself. The brave young woman was joined by her father at the presentation and the mayor thanked her for the gift and highlighted the young woman’s courage to tell her story and to rebuild her life with her family. “The book should serve other young people so that they are aware of the risk involved in the social misuse of the Internet,” González said.

The now 21-year-old is still very much aware of the experience she went through at the hands of Félix Manrique, who is serving 20 years in prison for crimes of human trafficking and exploitation of six people, and does not want others to fall victim to internet manipulation like she did.

She intends for her story, via Lozano’s book, to give visibility to issues such as “religious sects” on the internet that lure people in via chatrooms, forums and social media. According to the book, “this is the story of a young Spanish woman who searched for answers on the internet to the insecurities of a common adolescent and ended up finding on the other side of the computer screen the horror of manipulation and most absolute submission”.