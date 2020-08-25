Agentes de la Unidad de #CentroSur detienen a un individuo que llevaba una cámara oculta en una maleta con la que se dedicaba a grabar las partes intimas de las mujeres en el #TransportePúblico.#SeguridadCiudadana#PatrullajePreventivo pic.twitter.com/jQ5cctgtGd — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) August 25, 2020

The Municipal Police of Madrid has arrested a thirty-five-year-old man who was recording the intimate parts of women. Watch the video provided by Police.

A young man was the one who notified the police of the acts that this individual was committing at 5.15pm Monday, August 25, at the Puerta del Sol station, according to police sources.

The officers located this man in the lobby of the Cercanias station.

He had installed in the empty suitcase, a small camera with which he recorded the women for later distribution over the internet.

He was arrested by the officers for a crime against privacy.