Spain’s RENFE to Reinstate Daily Trains Between Costa del Sol & Barcelona from Monday

Spain’s railway operator Renfe has announced that it will reinstate its two daily trains between Barcelona and Malaga, from Monday June 22.

The train to Barcelona from Málaga María Zambrano train station leaves at 14.35pm and the one to Malaga leaves Barcelona Sants station at 15.50pm every day. Renfe will also double the number trains from Malaga to Madrid from next week, as reported.

As a result of the pandemic, Renfe has reimbursed 38.6 million euros to customers for around a million cancelled train tickets during State of Alarm and lockdown. Additionally, it allowed all health professionals free journeys on its trains during the pandemic. Over 25,000 health professionals used its services for both long and short journeys, confirmed Renfe.

The train operator also wants to reassure all its customers and staff that it has complied with all the ‘health and safety’ measures and regulations to prevent the risk of coronavirus contagion. Renfe has confirmed that it has achieved “all the relevant certification for all its trains” to prove compliance with all the new “health” regulations.