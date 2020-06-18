Spain to Double Train Journeys Between Madrid & Malaga Despite ‘Madrid Phobia’

Spain’s train operator Renfe will double the number of trains between Costa del Sol’s Malaga and Madrid from Monday June 22, when the State of Alarm officially comes to an end.

Renfe has announced that it will double its fast AVE train journeys between Malaga and Madrid from four to eight, despite the recent ‘Madrid Phobia’. The trains to Madrid will leave from Malaga at 7.05am, 11.02am, 16.02pm and 19.05pm. Journeys to Malaga from Madrid are timetabled for 7.20am, 11.35am, 16.35pm and 19.30pm.

However, there has been much controversy over the freedom of movement of Madrid’s residents to other corners of the country, given that the region still accounts for the majority of new Covid-19 cases, and the fact that it will not have completed all the stages of de-escalation by next Monday – hence the ‘Madrid Phobia’.

As well several posts on social media, many of the regional premiers have also expressed their concerns over the fact that Madrid will not have completed all its de-escalation phases by next week. However, Spain’s Director of Health Alerts and Emergencies at the Ministry of Health Fernando Simon, has warned against “Madrid Phobia”, as reported. He believes Madrid is in a “better situation” than some other provinces, in terms of having controlled the virus, claiming there is “no need to be afraid”.

Renfe will also reinstate its daily train service between Barcelona and Malaga from Monday June 22, as reported.