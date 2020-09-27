AN epic round-Mallorca swim is on course to raise thousands for the Cancer Support Group.

Philip James Baber has already raised €3,488 from the first and second parts of the challenge he has set himself of swimming the full length of the Balearic Island’s 555-kilometre coastline to benefit a cause which means a huge amount to him personally.

The 47-year old Es Capdella resident, gallery owner and poster art producer is also undertaking the marathon swim to in his own words “expedite recovery to full health.”

In May last year Philip was diagnosed with grade 4 cancer, which had unfortunately metastasized and “littered” his body with tumours.

Naturally the news was a terrible shock for both Philp and his family, but both he and his wife Meg were determined to turn the situation around.

He has since undergone chemo and radiotherapy, and has made a few radical changes to his lifestyle, and is now brimming with optimism about his future.

He credits the support he received from the Mallorca Cancer Support group for helping him get him through the worst of what he’s experienced, and wants to highlight the message to anyone who “God forbid are ever in the same crisis as I was”, to “rest assured that CSG will take you under their wing.

“They can support you in the administration of your recovery plan and help you restore normality to your life”, Philip says.

“Their role here, in as much as they can reduce stress, improve your self-esteem and provide practical help, is vital, integral and complementary to the public and private health services. You are not alone.”

So far Philip has swum 326 kilometres of the Mallorca coast, leaving him 229 kilometres to go.

His goal is to have raised €7,000 in all by his self-imposed deadline for completing the challenge on November 29, his daughter Farrah’s birthday.

Farrah, along with her sister Alexa and Meg will be joining Philip to swim the final two-kilometres at Son Serra.

