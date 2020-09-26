Sadiq Khan wants Londoners banned from visiting friends and family and is urging Boris Johnson to enforce the rule before Monday.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, says he is ‘extremely concerned’ by the latest evidence and is of a ‘firm view’ that action should be taken immediately. He also said, quote: “One of the things that I said to the prime minister is: I think we should be following what’s happening around the country and stopping social mixing of households, and I say that with a heavy heart.” The Mayor urged the Prime Minister to outlaw house visits for nine million people in London as part of lockdown measures to tackle rising Covid-19 infections.

Council leaders said yesterday that the decision to add London to the watch list served as a “stark reminder” of the need for Londoners to pull together in an attempt to avoid a local lockdown.

He also warned that a 43% fall in testing in the capital risks masking the severity of the virus’s spread. “It’s obviously bad news that London is an area of concern. But the good news is that finally the government will pull their finger out and give us additional support,” Khan said. He went on to say that the number of COVID tests carried out each week in London had fallen to the 43% he mentioned between mid-August and mid-September as other areas were prioritised, despite the period coinciding with schools, universities and offices starting to reopen.

‘It beggars belief. We all knew that in September there would be a greater need for testing,’ he added. ‘I’m really angry. It’s another example of lessons not being learned. You can explain the delay, incompetence in March. There’s no excuse now.’ said the Mayor.

