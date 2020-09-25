LONDON was today finally placed on the national coronavirus watchlist after seeing a spike in cases, a formal confirmation is expected to be announced later by Public Health England.

-- Advertisement --



Dozens of towns across England which have seen COVID-19 infection rates climb are currently on the watchlist, which is updated every Friday.

Authorities are separated into three different categories based on how the growth of outbreaks: ‘concern’, ‘enhanced support’ and ‘intervention’. Local restrictions are imposed in areas carrying the ‘intervention’ tag.

Official government data shows the capital recorded 620 more cases of COVID-19 yesterday – twice as high as the rate last week..

Hospital admissions in London have tripled in a fortnight, with the average rising from 11 on September 2 to 33.4 by September 18. But the number is still a far cry from the 700-plus at the height of the pandemic in spring.

London Councils, a cross-party organisation which represents all 32 boroughs and the City of London, said the English capital was being placed on the national Covid-19 watchlist.

London Councils said no additional measures were being taken in the city but that its entry on the list was a ‘stark reminder that now is time for all Londoners to pull together and take action to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe, and to ensure that London’s economy is protected’.

A statement said: ‘There are no additional measures at this stage but it is welcome that the city’s testing capacity is boosted so that Londoners have timely access to Covid-19 tests and the Government must ensure that this is sustained from now on. If Londoners have Covid-19 symptoms they should apply for a test at nhs/coronavirus or call 119.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Breaking News – London finally placed on national coronavirus watchlist”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!