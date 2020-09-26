‘Invincible’ man who ‘thought coronavirus was bulls**t’ fears for his life

A self-confessed ‘Invincible’ Brit, 29, who dismissed coronavirus as ‘bull***t’ now fears he will die after catching the bug in Spain’s Tenerife.

A BRITISH tourist who thought he was “invincible” and dismissed coronavirus as “bull***t” is scared for his life after ‘picking up’ the bug in Tenerife. Chris Grailey, previously a healthy 29-year-old, has warned others to take the virus seriously as he struggles to breathe while being given oxygen treatment.

Chris said he became violently ill with COVID-19 while enjoying the sun in Tenerife. It is not known if he reported his symptoms or sought medical advice before flying back to the UK. The sales manager from Ancoats, Greater Manchester, is now stuck in a hospital bed and staying alive with the help of an oxygen mask. He has no underlying health conditions but, terrifyingly, he said he wasn’t sure he would “come out the other side” of the infection.

In a video message, Chris, struggling for breath, warns other young people flouting the rules not to make the same mistake and take the virus seriously. His idyllic holiday in Tenerife turned to “hell” when he lost his taste of smell and started getting a fever.

He said: “I caught it in Tenerife thinking I was invincible, not wearing a mask. I paid the price. I have got no underlying health issues. I don’t want anyone making the same mistakes as me. Now I’m in intensive care, waiting to get more treatment, and not knowing if I’m coming out the other side.”

Chris was diagnosed with coronavirus and acute pneumonia four days ago. “I was rushed in Sunday morning for tests and scans and sent home on the Sunday night thinking I was ok. I was then rushed in again Tuesday morning straight onto a COVID ward.” In an emotional Facebook post, he said: “The way I have felt in the last week has been as close to hell I have ever been – I honestly sat there and was ready to just give up.

Three days ago Tenerife and Gran Canaria were placed on a red alert as the virus continues its rapid spread throughout the islands.

So I really want you to take this message on board because it could happen to anyone, please please take care.”

