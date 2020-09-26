Red alert for Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Coronavirus is ruining more tourist destinations including Tenerife and Gran Canaria as they now have over 12,000 active cases.

There will be new and stricter restrictions put in place to stop the spreading. There will be a limited number of people allowed to socialise at once meaning there can be no more than ten people in a group after this Saturday, the 26th of September. All social meeting places; bars, pubs and restaurants will be closed at 12pm, with no new customers entering after 11pm. These restrictions could last up to a fortnight in some parts of the Canary Islands.

-- Advertisement --



The red alert for Tenerife and Gran Canaria is very serious. Much of these rules and regulations are already in place in other areas of Spain. Many of these places are under such strict restrictions for the foreseeable future, as their cases are so high.

These destinations are very popular for British tourists, but because of the UK’s self-isolation rules after returning from the Islands the tourism has been very poor. Affecting yet another economy.

Thank you for reading this article, “Red alert for Tenerife and Gran Canaria”. More COVID-19 updates can be found on the Euro Weekly News website.