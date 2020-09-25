Convicted rapist attacked a woman a week after arriving in the UK

A convicted rapist who attacked a woman a week after arriving in the UK has been jailed for seven years and eight months.



MIHAI ROBAN, 47, raped the 28-year-old woman as she was walking home from a bar in Finchley, north London, in January.

Romanian national, Roban, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, September 24). He will also be required to sign on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

He pleaded guilty to one count of rape at Harrow Crown Court on July 17.

The court heard the victim had left a bar and was walking along Regents Park Road at approximately 2.40am on Monday, January 20.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police, said: “She was approached by Roban who took her behind a public toilet where he carried out the attack.

“He ignored her repeated pleas for him to stop and the alarm was raised by a member of the public who heard the distressed victim calling from help.”

Police attended and found Roban with the victim. He was arrested and taken into custody where he refused to make any comment about the incident during an interview with officers.

He was charged with rape the same day by Public Protection Detectives from the North West Command Unit.

Detective Sergeant Michael Daly, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Roban had only been in the country for a week when he carried out this attack.

“When we conducted enquiries with police in his home country of Romania we discovered that he had two previous convictions for rape and prison is the right place for him.

“He maintained his innocence until the week before the trial was due to start which brought further anguish to his victim.

“The victim has been incredibly strong throughout the investigation and I hope that knowing Roban will be in prison for some time will help her to move on from her horrible ordeal.

“I also wish to thank the member of the public for doing the right thing and calling the police when they heard the victim’s calls for help, as well as the investigation team for their excellent work and their continued dedication supporting victims of rape and bringing the offenders to justice.”

