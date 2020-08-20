A SERIAL rapist who murdered his last victim and fled abroad has been jailed for life and has been told he will serve a minimum term of 37 years following a trial at Croydon Crown Court.

Aman Vyas, 35, raped three women and killed a fourth between March and May 2009 before evading capture for 10 years. Detectives involved in the case reportedly followed Vyas all around the world, which eventually led to his arrest.

Vyas was convicted a month ago of five counts of rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent and the murder of Michelle Samaraweera, 35, in 2009. Ms Samaraweera’s sister, Ann Chandradasa, 48, said: “I actually really thought that he was literally going to get away with murder because of the amount of time he was in India and the number of hearings.”

He’d previously pleaded guilty to a separate count of rape at an earlier hearing. Prosecutor Tom Little QC had told jurors the attacker turned a small area near his home town into his ‘hunting ground’ for a ‘series of violent rapes’ between March and May 2009.

It is understood he was 24 years old when he attacked his first victim, which happened on March 24, 2009 when Vyas followed the woman into her block of flats, raping and beating her in her own home. He then later threatened his second victim before violently raping her in an alleyway just after midnight on April 22 the same year. Vyas followed his third victim from a shop before attacking her and raping her in a churchyard in the early hours of April 29.