Body appears floating off the coast of San Juan de los Terreros

A BODY appeared floating off the coast of San Juan de los Terreros on Thursday afternoon, the Andalucia 112 emergencies service reported.

A call to Pulpi Local Police just before 3pm alerted the authorities to the grisly sighting a mile or so from the shore, more or less level with the castle.

Teams of Guardia Civil, Maritime Rescue and Red Cross responded to the alert.

It was a Red Cross boat which recovered the remains, which according to some reports were badly decomposed.

There is no information about the possible causes of death or the gender or nationality of the corpse.

Back in June a body appeared just off shore near the lagoon in the Puerto Rey area of Vera.

