Grisly find: reports of badly decomposed body appearing in front of Vera Playa beach on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A BADLY decomposed body appeared floating off a Vera Playa beach on Wednesday evening, according to Spanish press.

Reports say the Guardia Civil are investigating the grisly find just off shore close to the lagoon in the Puerto Rey area. It has also been reported that the remains appear to have been in the sea for some time and that some witnesses had maintained there was a reflective jacket on the body.

In accordance with legal protocols a post-mortem will have to be carried out by the Almeria Institute of Legal Medicine.